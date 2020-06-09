Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,176 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.26% of Healthcare Services Group worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,776,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after acquiring an additional 685,863 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,599,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,053,000 after acquiring an additional 939,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,266,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 79,535 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

