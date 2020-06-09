Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 140,919 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,633,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,919 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $204.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.