Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,691,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.93% of Toll Brothers worth $22,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 115,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

TOL stock opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

