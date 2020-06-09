Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 13,409 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Steven Madden worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 5.6% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,528,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 80,533 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Steven Madden by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 5.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 468,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 17.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Steven Madden stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.