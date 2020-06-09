Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Mueller Industries worth $23,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $197,543.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $446,064 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MLI opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.