Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 1,400 Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $294.29 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $394.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 20.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALX. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

