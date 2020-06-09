Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $323,000 Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,501 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cleveland Research cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE:KSS opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

