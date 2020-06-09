Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 280.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

MDU opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $80,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,268.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Goodin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.