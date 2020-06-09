Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 700 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

