Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,474,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:ELS opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.