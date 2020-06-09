Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 27,100 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gentex were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Gentex by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

