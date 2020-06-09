2,800 Shares in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PS Business Parks by 109.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in PS Business Parks by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PS Business Parks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $242,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PS Business Parks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

PSB stock opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.55. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.45.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

