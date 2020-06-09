13,100 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.