Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.79. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

