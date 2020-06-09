Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 27,273,975 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,273,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.98% of Novavax worth $23,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 160,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 97.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

