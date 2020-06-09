Franklin Resources Inc. Has $20.06 Million Position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,646 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.25% of M/I Homes worth $20,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.08. M/I Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.80 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $595,968.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.