Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 7.79% of Insteel Industries worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. Insteel Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $406.59 million, a P/E ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti upped their price target on Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

