Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.92% of Barnes Group worth $19,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on B shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

