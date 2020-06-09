Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 498,353 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,353 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

