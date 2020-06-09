Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.73% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,739,000 after purchasing an additional 716,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $15,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 355,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

CRSP stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 798,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,386. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

