Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,238 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.49% of Pra Group worth $18,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $251.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

