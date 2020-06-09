Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,623 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $46,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,435,528.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $248,860 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

