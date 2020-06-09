Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.12% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after buying an additional 6,904,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after buying an additional 3,573,880 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $14,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 62,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $14,520,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

