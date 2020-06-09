Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,265,000 after buying an additional 865,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 473,598 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,547,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 324.9% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 261,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $174,731.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

