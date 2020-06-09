Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,829 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 131.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

