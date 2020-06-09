Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,314 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Clorox by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clorox by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.62.

CLX stock opened at $198.76 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,179 shares of company stock worth $9,683,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

