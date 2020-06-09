Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Trip.com Group worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $3,262,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $2,414,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.98.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

