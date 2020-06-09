Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $17.10 Million Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 459,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Hexcel by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 118.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.