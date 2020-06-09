Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.55% of Granite Construction worth $18,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

GVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

