Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.08% of Zymeworks worth $17,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1,088.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Paradigm Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

ZYME stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. Zymeworks Inc has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

