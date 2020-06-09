Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 59.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

