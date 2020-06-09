Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 124,282 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,282 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76.

