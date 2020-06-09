Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.49% of Axis Capital worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Axis Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2,151.00 and a beta of 0.60. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,863.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Butt bought 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.49 per share, for a total transaction of $250,502.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 986,922 shares in the company, valued at $42,921,237.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,864 shares of company stock valued at $485,980 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

