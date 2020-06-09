Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 127.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,848 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 85,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

In other news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.