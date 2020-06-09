Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,028,000 after buying an additional 122,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after buying an additional 160,464 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after buying an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 21.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after buying an additional 552,598 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

