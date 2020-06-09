Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,286.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.