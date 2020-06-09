Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 132.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Vereit by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vereit by 14.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 55,202 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Vereit by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 273,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 265,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 104,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

VER stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

