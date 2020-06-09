Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.88. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

