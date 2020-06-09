Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 53,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

