Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 22,842 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,842 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.58.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

