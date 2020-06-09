25,957 Shares in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

