Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.55.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.