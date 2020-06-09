IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,994 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAC. TheStreet cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

Shares of IAC opened at $281.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.35 and a beta of 1.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $287.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.