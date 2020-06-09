Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 220,696 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,032 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 220,696 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,497,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.60. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 752.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

