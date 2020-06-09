Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 354,267 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Crescent Point Energy worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 870,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,127 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,462,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,260,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

CPG stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

