Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,513 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $375.82 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $394.39. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

