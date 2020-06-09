Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,924,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $388,773,000 after buying an additional 2,268,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730,000 shares of company stock worth $48,588,900 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.