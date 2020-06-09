Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.75 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,332 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59,321 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

