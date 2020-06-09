Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867,065 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,264,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $762,700,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $662,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $468,450,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

