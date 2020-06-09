Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.59 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,331.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after buying an additional 125,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total value of $1,680,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,278 shares of company stock worth $37,560,238. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $358.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.80 and a 1 year high of $382.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

